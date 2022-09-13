N. F. Railway converts old train coaches into restaurants

maligaon: With the proliferation of LHB coaches, the old coaches of Indian Railways are being pulled out from service. These old train coaches, whose operations are discontinued by the Railways, have been utilised for coach restaurants.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also initiated to convert some of its old train coaches which are not fit for use by modifying them into restaurants. N. F. Railway has already opened one such coach restaurant at Katihar and another coach restaurant is also ready to make operational at New Jalpaiguri station area. Works for setting up of 15 more such coach restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalised.

Setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division have been finalised.