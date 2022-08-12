N F Railway collects more than Rs 35 cr as excess fare and penalty

Maligaon: N F Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, regularly conducts intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of N F Railway organised several ticket checking drives between January and July this year and recovered an amount of Rs. 35.71 crore.

During the period, 15,213 ticket checking drives were conducted. During the checking more than 4.98 lakhs passengers without ticket/irregular ticket were detected and an amount of Rs. 35.71 crore was realised as excess fare and penalty. 3,956 unbooked luggage cases were also detected and Rs. 7 lakhs have been realised in this connection.

Altogether it is 439.33 per cent higher in terms of number of penalty cases and 783.46 per cent higher in terms of penalty earnings compared to same period of previous year.

Travelling without proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may levy excess charge and fare. In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, he shall be in default of payment and will be prosecuted under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.