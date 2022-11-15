N. F. Railway celebrates Janajatiya Gaurav Divas

Maligaon: To commemorate the birth anniversary of National Tribal Hero, Birsa Munda, N.F. Railway celebrated the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas on Tuesday at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in N. F. Railway headquarters complex.



Anshul Gupta, General Manager of N. F. Railway and others officials paid homage by lighting the lamp and offering floral tribute to the portrait of Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda. The officers, staffs of N. F. Railway Headquarters and representatives of various Associations and Unions were also present.

All the divisions and workshops of N.F. Railway marked the occasion by lighting the lamp and offering floral tribute to the portrait of Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, essay writing, quiz and drawing competitions were held across fifteen Railway schools over N. F. Railway. Banners of struggle of tribal freedom fighters were displayed at prominent stations across N. F. Railway.