N-E can become major centre of tourism: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country's Northeastern region with its rich natural beauty, culture and art can emerge as a major centre of world tourism. Inaugurating the 'Destination North East-2020', a four-day event showcasing the region's rich heritage, diversity and tourism potentials, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeastern region will emerge as one of the favourite tourism and business destinations of India.



Northeast, rich in natural beauty, folk culture and art, is fully capable of becoming a major centre of world tourism, he said.

The home minister said the 'Destination North East-2020', which will continue till September 30 here, aims to introduce various cultures of the country to each other along with the tourist destinations of the Northeast and through this the whole of India will also get familiar with the vibrant and diverse culture of the region.

Shah said he has seen the tourist places of many states and countries but the beauty of the Northeast is unparalleled.

Northeast is the jewel of India and without it the Indian culture is incomplete, he said.

Inviting the next ceremony to be organised in his constituency Gandhinagar, Shah said it will familiarise the people of Northeast with the culture of Gujarat while the people of Gujarat will be introduced to the culture of the Northeast.

The home minister said peace in the Northeast is very important for economic development, promotion of tourism and employment in the region.

The Northeast, which was once in the news due to terrorism, blockades, violence, is now known for development, tourism, organic farming, industry and start-ups and this has been possible due to Modi's leadership in the last six years, he said.

Shah said a lot of work has been done to establish peace in the Northeast under the leadership of Modi. The land boundary agreement with Bangladesh, end of blockade in Manipur, signing of the Bodo agreement and the surrender by 641 cadres of eight militant groups were among the notable achievements of the Modi government, he said.

The home minister said after becoming the prime minister, Modi has visited the Northeast more than 30 times most by any prime minister since Independence.

He said development is not possible without proper funds and earlier plans were made for the development of the Northeast but the amount allocated for the region was very less.