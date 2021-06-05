N Bengal dists: Paediatric ICUs to come up in all Sadar hosps

Darjeeling: Not to be caught off guard, the Health department of the State Government has started preparations in case there is a third wave of Covid-19. Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) will come up in Sadar hospitals in all districts of North Bengal soon.



"We are anticipating a third wave in the country around September. Children could be vulnerable to the third wave. Not leaving anything to chance we will have PICUs in all district hospitals in North Bengal," stated Dr Sushanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty, North Bengal Zone (Public Health.)

Usually PICUs are specialised wards found in Medical Colleges and Hospitals. "We will have 20 bedded PICUs in all Sadar hospitals in the districts with all necessary facilities including ventilators" added Dr. Roy.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Darjeeling Himalayas in collaboration with Darjeeling Dubai Core Group handed over 20 Oxygen concentrators (10 litres) to the Darjeeling district hospital on Saturday.

The Darjeeling Dubai Core Group in association with Mission Oxygen India has donated 40 oxygen concentrators, costing around Rs. 30 lakh, to this Rotary Club. "20 concentrators were handed over to the Darjeeling district hospital. The remaining will be handed over to the Triveni Covid hospital as well as other Covid Isolation centers of the region as part of CovAid Project of Rotary Club of Darjeeling Himalayas," stated Udaya Mani Pradhan of the Club.

"Owing to the surge of Covid cases many patients require oxygen support. The Rotary Club of Darjeeling Himalayas has donated 20 good quality concentrators. These concentrators will further augment our infrastructure in battling Covid. We are immensely grateful to them for their support," stated Dr Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.