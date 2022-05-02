My soul is committed to deshbhakti, says Kejriwal

New Delhi/gujarat: AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a massive gathering in Gujarat on Sunday. The party had organised an Adivasi Sankalp Sammelan in Bharuch's Chandeliya and saw an unprecedented crowd come out to the rally.



Arvind Kejriwal banked on his tested formula from Delhi and Punjab and asked for just one chance, saying AAP will deliver employment, eradicate poverty, educate your children and build spectacular hospitals in the state.

"If you want schools-hospitals and employment, vote for AAP; if you want dirty politics, corruption and hooliganism, vote for BJP. On one hand, BJP and Congress protect the rich and powerful, on the other, AAP protects the underprivileged. My soul is committed to honesty and Deshbhakti," Kejriwal said.

"AAP is a party of honest, decent, educated deshbhakts who want development. We have to throw out the BJP this time, if you vote for them the future of children will not flourish. I appeal to the people to vote for AAP even if it is just for teaching BJP a lesson; if you don't like our work, vote for them next time. We've come to power in Delhi and Punjab, now Gujarat is next," he added.

He stated that he had heard that Gujarat elections would be held soon, be it now or six months later, AAP is coming to power. "Make this election the next revolution. Gujarat's election is an opportunity to lay the foundation of change. BJP has made a joke of the education system in 27 years, if they get 5 more they'll make it even worse. Heard that Guiness Book people met and wanted to include the name of Gujarat as the land of the highest number of paper leaks. I challenge CM Bhupendra Patel, organise one exam without a paper leak, the whole country is looking at you, he said."

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said he stands with the tribals of Gujarat and is happy to work with Bharatiya Tribal Party founder Chhotu Vasava to bring about a change in the state. He said while BJP and Congress stand with the rich, he stands with Chhotu Vasava, the latter's younger brother and BTP's national president Mahesh Vasava and the state's poor people.