My mind is clear, elections will bring clarity: Rahul Gandhi

new delhi: Breaking his silence on the upcoming Congress presidential election and reports that he is not keen to contest for the key post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he does not see any "contradiction" between not heading the Congress party and yet leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While addressing a press conference at Puliyoorkurichy in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi said, "I just want to make it clear that I am not leading this padyatra, but I'm participating in this padyatra."



Hitting out at the government, the former Congress president said that the country faces "bankruptcy of vision" for what its future should be and claimed that his party was against creation of monopolies and wanted fairness.

"The basic issue is that there is a bankruptcy about what has to be done with the nation, and you can see it everywhere. It is not just the government, there is deeper than that," he said, adding that India is lacking now a vision for itself and that is why India has to keep going into the past and try to find a vision from the past and nothing from the past is going to save you in the future as only action in the present is going to save you in the future.

"The country is divided along religious and state lines. People do not have employment, while two or three big businesses are controlling everything and the third richest man is now in India, who is a close confidante of the leader of the country, and he is probably going to become the richest very soon, but it's not harmonious. There is a massive price rise. So, for me, India is a conversation between its people and that conversation has broken down, which means India has broken down and that conversation needs to restart," Gandhi said.

"We are for corporate India. We are against the idea of massive monopolies. We are against unfairness, be it against farmers or MSMEs. We will act to ensure fairness prevails," he said. He hit out at BJP for "not giving a vision" to the country and accused it of promoting hatred and divisiveness.

On misuse of central agencies, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP has taken the control of all the institutions. "They have 'inserted' their people in most of the institutions and they pressurize Opposition through their people in CBI, ED, Income Tax department. So, we are not fighting a political party, we used to fight a political party."