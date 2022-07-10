MVA allies should contest 2024 Maha Assembly elections together: Pawar
Aurangabad: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he feels the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - should fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, but a decision on it will be taken only after the issue is discussed with the leaders of his party as well as the alliance partners.
On the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts, Pawar said the issue was not part of the MVA's common minimum programme, and he came to know about the decision only after it
was taken.
Pawar, who is on two-day tour of Aurangabad, was speaking to reporters here. Responding to a query whether the MVA parties should fight the next assembly elections in the state together, Pawar said, "It is my personal wish that the MVA constituents should contest the future polls together...But this is my personal opinion. I will first have a discuss the issue with my party leaders and talks can
then be held with the alliance partners."
The MVA government led by Thackeray collapsed on June 29, days after his party Shiv Sena faced a rebellion launched by senior leader Eknath Shinde. On June 30, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy.
