Muslims made mistake in choosing right alternative: BSP on U'khand loss

Lucknow: The BSP on Sunday said that despite its best efforts to defeat the BJP in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the party won because Muslims chose the wrong alternative.

The BSP arrived at the conclusion at a meeting of office-bearers and workers of its Uttarakhand unit with party president Mayawati here to review its performance in the just concluded assembly polls.

"It was found during the review (meeting) that like Uttar Pradesh, in Uttarakhand too, a lot of effort was put in to defeat the ruling BJP but especially the people of the Muslim community made a mistake in choosing the right alternative. Due to this, despite the strong resentment among people against the BJP on issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment and its arrogant and autocratic attitude, the BJP benefitted again," the BSP said in a statement.

The BSP won only two seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly while the BJP won

47 seats.