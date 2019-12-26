Muslim women join anti-CAA agitation in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Anti-CAA protests refused to die down in Karnataka with hundreds of Muslim women taking the centre-stage on Thursday holding protests here and at Shivamogaa and Kalaburagi.
The women staged a protest at Eidgah Grounds in Shivamogga holding the national flag, banners and placards declaring their opposition to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). A similar protest was held in front of the Bengaluru's town hall that was attended by large number of Muslim women.
At Kalaburagi, protesters, mostly women, staged a demonstration from Jagat Circle to Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office shouting slogans against the CAA.
Anti-CAA protests and demonstrations have also been held in Mysuru, Bagalkote and Dharwad, among other places.
Hundreds of protesters had taken part at an agitation in Daharwad, organised by "progressive organisations", which was attended by senior Congress leader and former MP V S Ugrappa.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements so that no untoward incidents take place. At Mysuru's Town Hall grounds too, thousands of people staged a protest called by several Muslim organisations, amid tight security.
Holding national flags, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of CAA as they said it was anti-democratic.
