Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-20
kolkata: The museums in the city will allow free entry for visitors from May 16 to 20 to commemorate the occasion of International Museum Day (IMD) on May 18.
The Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH), Science City, Indian Museum (IM) and the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) has decided to host different types of programme every day from Monday to Friday in sync with the International Council of Museums (ICOM) declaring the IMD theme as 'The Power of Museums.'
The Victoria Memorial Hall will have a rich variety of interactive and fun events and workshops especially geared for children as the target group. Ghost storytelling, flash mob performance with drone photography, single object exhibition from Victoria Memorial Hall collection — a writing desk used by the great Bankim Chandra Chatterjee used while writing Anandamath, including Vande Mataram, fountain pen used by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose deserve special mention.
Sky observation during the evening, workshop on Astronomy, open air science show will be the prime attraction at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum.
The Science City will also witness the launch of a new full-dome digital film named "Life under the Arctic Sky", chronological
history of Electrical and Electronics through artifact display as
one of the major attractions.
The Indian Museum too will host various programmes and most importantly it will exhibit some of the artefacts that have never been displayed before.
