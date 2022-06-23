Murmu meets PM, Shah ahead of filing nomination

teaNew Delhi: NDA's pick for president Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday, a day of hectic activity for the tribal leader who flew in from Bhubaneswar in the morning ahead of filing her nomination papers for the post. The 64-year-old former Jharkhand governor, who has been the cynosure of attention since she was chosen for the post by the BJP-led NDA earlier this week, is expected to file her papers on Friday in the presence of top leaders, including from the BJD.



She also met a host of other leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Modi is tipped to be the first proposer. A host of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and functionaries from other parties supporting her bid, are also set to be among the proposers. Her nomination papers were being prepared at the home of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding." "Met NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and conveyed best wishes to her. Tribal society is feeling very proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country," Shah tweeted. Murmu will meet a host of senior leaders before embarking on a nationwide campaign.