Murder case filed; SP demands inquiry

Pratapgarh (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case of murder after a journalist of a private news channel, who had recently reported on the liquor mafia, died here in what appeared to be a road accident.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded a high-level inquiry into the death, terming it "mysterious", while West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the demise of the ABP journalist, saying "we are unable to save lives who are working tirelessly towards unfolding the truth".

"Sulabh Srivastava had gone for news coverage to the Kotwali Lalganj area on Sunday and was returning home late in the night. He was found seriously injured near the Sukhpal Nagar brick kiln and was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told reporters.

His motorcycle rammed into a pole near the brick kiln under the Kotwali police station area in Pratapgarh district, police said. The 42-year-old reporter had recently run a news story against the liquor mafia, and had on June 12 written a letter to the Prayagraj additional director general of police seeking security.