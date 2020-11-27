Munda to launch TRIFED's virtual Aadi Mahotsav on Dec 1

New Delhi: Keeping in view of restrictions due to Covid-19, the TRIFED has decided to organise its annual event Aadi Mahotsav in a virtual format and the 10-day-long festival would be launched by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on December 1.



While giving details of the event, TRIFED managing director Pravir Krishna said, "The Aadi Mahotsav festival would be hosted on the Tribes India website www.tribesindia.com and the main focus will be on the tribal craft, culture of Madhya Pradesh."

At the festival, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, Minister for Tribal Development, Madhya Pradesh Meena Singh and TRIFED chairman Ramesh Chand Meena would be the guests of honour for this online inauguration.

The Aadi Mahotsav – a celebration of the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine and commerce – is a successful initiative that was commenced in 2017. The festival was an attempt to familiarise the people with the rich and diverse craft, culture of the tribal communities across the country, in one place.

"Despite the unprecedented circumstances caused due to the pandemic this year, TRIFED has decided to continue with this tradition by organising it on an online platform," Krishna said.