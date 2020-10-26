Munda to launch excellence centres for tribal welfare

New Delhi: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will launch two Centres of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living (AoL) through video-conference on Tuesday. Sri Sri Ravishankar, Art of Living will also present on the occasion.

The first initiative 'Strengthening PRIs' will be launched in five districts covering 30 gram panchayats and 150 villages of Jharkhand. It would help in creating awareness among elected representatives of PRI about various Tribal Acts and Rules and different welfare schemes available for these tribals.

The second is about training 10,000 tribal farmers in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on sustainable natural farming based on Go-Adharith farming techniques. Farmers will be helped in getting the organic certification and the marketing opportunities will be made available to them to make each of them Atmanirbhar Tribal Farmers.