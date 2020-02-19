Mumbai: Woman who fell in drain dies

Mumbai: A woman, who fell into an open drain in suburban Oshiwara on Tuesday evening, has died, a civic official said.

Komal Jayram Mandal (19) fell into the drain in Adarsh Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara around 7.45 pm on Tuesday.

The fire brigade and police launched a search and managed to locate her after more than seven hours around 3.20 am, the official said.

The rescue team then rushed the woman to nearby Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared her dead on admission, he said.

An investigation was underway into the incident, he added.