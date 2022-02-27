Mumbai: Power outage halts trains

Mumbai: A major power outage hit pockets of the financial capital on Sunday, halting the city lifeline local trains for over an hour and inconveniencing residents on a weekend.

Taking serious note of the power disruption in Mumbai, a rare occurrence, the Maharashtra government has ordered a high-level probe.

The state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) and the private sector Tata Power blamed each other for the outage which lasted for over an hour in the morning hours.

The power supply was fully restored from around 11 am, starting with emergency services like the railways.

Services on the Western Railway between Andheri and Churchgate stations stopped for over an hour starting 0950 hrs, Central Railway's Harbour line experienced a brief stopping of services and the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station saw an outage of electricity supply.

An MSETCL statement attributed the outage - which comes almost 17 months after a massive outage in October 2020 - to a technical fault triggered after a series of events, while the private producer Tata Power blamed it on the transco.

MSETCL said some lines were shut due to the metro building works while the alternatives also faced a technical fault leading to the outage.

At 0844 hours, there was a technical fault on the Trombay-Mulund transmission line, leading to a surge in demand, the statement said, adding that Tata Power was requested for additional supply from its thermal and hydel units.

However, the Tata group company insisted on an email to start the supply from its units. If the company had provided the power, we could have avoided the incident, alleged MSETCL.

Tata Power's president for transmission and distribution Sanjay Banga countered MSETCL saying, our initial investigation is that this disturbance in our grid was because of the tripping of MSETCL lines.

There are four circuits at MSETCL which supply power to the Trombay receiving stations of Tata Power, he said, specifying that two circuits were already under maintenance, the third circuit tripped at 8:40 hrs, and the last circuit

at 9:50 hrs.