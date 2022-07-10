Mumbai: Man leaves bag containing house breaking theft loot outside BJP MLC's home, flees
Mumbai: An unidentified person was booked on Sunday for stealing valuables from a flat in Mumbai's Matunga area and leaving the bag in front of the residence of a BJP MLC and fleeing after spotting the police, an official said.
The man had stolen cash, coins, a Ganpati idol from a building adjoining the residence of MLC Prasad Lad and had placed it in a bag, which he kept in front of the legislator's house before fleeing early morning, he said.
The building did not have any residents when the house breaking theft took place and probe was on to nab the accused, the Matunga police station official said.
