Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 362.59 cr recovered
mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police's crime branch has seized heroin valued at Rs 362.59 crore in the international market from an unclaimed shipping container, an official said on Friday.
The container, which had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port from Dubai, was lying at a yard in Panvel town of adjoining Raigad district off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, the official said.
Initially, it was suspected that the confiscated substance was morphine, but later it turned out to be heroin, he clarified. At least 168 packets stuffed with the drug and weighing 72.518 kg were found concealed in the door of the container, the official said.
Acting on a specific intelligence, the crime branch on Thursday conducted a search operation at the premises of a private logistics company at Ajvali village in Panvel, where the container was lying unclaimed, he said.
Inputs about possible movement of a drugs consignment were also received from the Punjab police, the official said. The consignment had landed at the Nhava Sheva port from Dubai and it was bound for Punjab via Mumbai, he said.
An inspection of the container led to the recovery of marble and floor tiles, the official said.
Marble and floor tiles were for a consignee in Delhi, while the contraband was suspected to be headed for Punjab, he said.
Some deformity was observed in the metal door frame of the container, which led to suspicion that contraband may be hidden in the cavity, said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh at a media briefing.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
JMM's decision to support NDA's President nominee stuns Congress15 July 2022 5:28 PM GMT
Dalai Lama's visit to Ladakh religious: Govt functionary15 July 2022 5:27 PM GMT
Presidential poll: MPs to get green ballot paper, MLAs will get pink15 July 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Rajbhar to support NDA nominee Murmu for Prez15 July 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 362.59 cr recovered15 July 2022 5:25 PM GMT