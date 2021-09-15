Mumbai CP orders 'Nirbhaya squad' at each police station

Mumbai: A special squad consisting of women officials should be set up at every police station and patrolling should be intensified in areas where the occurrence of crime against women is more likely, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

The instructions came in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka last week, which bore some similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi.

At every police station, there will be a `Nirbhaya Squad' or special women's safety cell, the commissioner said.

It will consist of a woman assistant inspector or sub-inspector, a woman constable, a male constable and a driver.

The `Mobile-5' vehicle of each police station will be assigned to this squad. Each station has a fixed number of `Mobile' patrolling vehicles at its disposal.

The Nirbhaya squads will undergo two-day training. Among other things they will be trained to collect intelligence from areas where girls hostels, children's shelter homes and orphanages are located.

Under an initiative named as 'Saksham', police will offer counseling to the victims of sexual harassment/

assault.