Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture
Mumbai: Suburban services on main line of the Central Railway were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes on Monday morning due to a rail fracture near Karjat station in neighbouring Raigad district, a railway official said.
The rail fracture was noticed between Bhivpuri and Karjat stations, about 100 km from Mumbai, on the Central Railway's suburban network around 9.30 am, he said.
Services on the line were then stopped for about half-an hour. Later, the services resumed with restricted speed at the spot, but it affected the movement of suburban and outstation trains.
"Trains between Karjat and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)/Thane were delayed by 20 to 25 minutes," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.
According to railway officials, sudden change in temperature mostly causes rail fractures, apart from other reasons.
The Central Railway daily operates about 1,700 suburban services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara and Khopoli on the main line and from CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon on the harbour line.
Over 40 lakh commuters travel every day on the Central Railway's suburban trains.
