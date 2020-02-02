Mumbai: 5 injured in ceiling collapse
Mumbai: Five persons, including a woman and her two minor children, were injured when the ceiling of a flat collapsed on them in suburban Andheri on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at around 11 am in Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality of the western suburb, an official said.
"Naziya Feeroz Sheikh and her two children Rehan (2) and Azan (4) were sitting in her brother's 7th floor flat when the ceiling came off, injuring all of them. Naziya's brother Rashid and another person Sadik received minor injuries," he said. All the five were taken to Cooper Hospital in nearby Vile Parle and have been discharged, said Naziya's uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT