Mukherjee still in deep coma, ventilator support: Hospital

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday.



According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," a statement from the hospital said.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.