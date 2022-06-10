MSP of Kharif crops for 2022-23 meagre: Cong
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of betraying the country's farmers and said the minimum support prices (MSP) of Kharif crops announced for 2022-23 are meagre and far below the rate of inflation.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of increasing the income of farmers, the Narendra Modi government has increased their pain a hundred times. He shared a chart of increase in MSPs of various crops for the Kharif season and said the rise is much below the rate of inflation.
