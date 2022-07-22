MSP: After paddy, Chhattisgarh to procure pulses starting Oct

New Delhi: After procuring a record quantity of paddy this year, the Chhattisgarh government has now announced procurement of pulses in MSP.



The state government has taken the decision in the interest of farmers to procure Arhar, urad and moong at support price in the Kharif marketing year 2022-23. Arhar and Urad will be purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs 6600 and Moong at the rate of Rs 7755 per quintal.

Urad and Moong will be procured from 17 October 2022 to 16 December 2022 and Arhar will be procured from 13 March 2023 to 12 May 2023. 25 "Krishi Upaj Mandis" with godown and storage facilities have been identified as procurement centers for the purchase of tur, moong and urad pulses.

Necessary resources, equipment and human resources will be arranged by Markfed at the procurement center. After registering the farmer on the Unified Farmer Portal, the available data will be given to NAFED. The above data will be integrated by NAFED in the E-Samridhi portal for procurement and tagging of the above farmers will be done from the selected procurement centers.

In the Kharif season 2022, the target of cultivating tur in one lakh 40 thousand hectares, moong in 22 thousand hectares and urad in one lakh 75 thousand hectares is targeted. The agriculture department has estimated the production of 94,500 metric tonnes of tur, 12,100 metric tonnes of moong and 70,000 metric tonnes of urad in the state.