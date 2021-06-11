MPD 2041: In unauthorised colonies, incentives for amalgamation of land

New Delhi: In its draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041, the Delhi Development Authority has laid out elaborate plans to regularise unauthorised colonies in the Capital and bring allied government and municipal benefits to the residents living there. Under this approach, the DDA has approved a new regeneration scheme that allows for and incentivises the amalgamation of several plots together.



As per the approved norms, two alternatives have been formulated, that is Unauthorised Colonies (UCs) Regeneration Scheme by incentivising amalgamation of plots and ensuring participation of constituent landowners/inhabitants with defined parameters or by Regularisation of existing UCs that meet certain minimum planning requirements.

The regeneration scheme incentivises large amalgamation of plots, for example, the incentive amenity FAR for the smallest amalgamation is 20 while for the highest category is 50.

The smallest amalgamation allows 2,000 sqm i.e. landowners with a total area of 2,000 sqm for the UC Regeneration Scheme. The scheme should provide a minimum of 12m RoW and provision of local level commercial under 5 per cent of the scheme area and 10 per cent area for public & semi-public facilities.

Regularisation of UCs can be done on meeting minimum requirements which are relaxed compared to development norms provided in MPD. This is done by the DDA under the Centre's scheme of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Under the scheme, the DDA will scrutinise documents and will issue a Conveyance Deed for Government Lands and Authorization Slip for Private Lands, only for Residential purposes. The beneficiaries can get these documents registered with the Sub-Registrar's office.

The Development Control norms for Unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi are formulated to pave the way for the planned development of the existing colonies. DDA has adopted a two-pronged approach with differentiated norms with the aim to "improve the quality of the built environment, to provide continued affordable rental housing and to improve the existing physical and socio-economic conditions of the area".

The norms were approved in the Authority meeting held in December 2020 and were put in Public domain. Based on the suggestions received and discussions with the local bodies, the draft development control norms for UCs were placed before the Authority and the same were approved and recommended for consideration and final notification by MoHUA under Section 11A of DD Act.

The Draft Master Plan-2041 document was placed in the public domain on Wednesday (for 45 days) for inviting objections and suggestions from the public.