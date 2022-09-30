MP: Veterinarian among three killed in road accident

Indore: A veterinary doctor and two others were killed after the motorcycle they were going on collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

The victims were on their way to Dewas from Mhow when their motorcycle collided with the truck near a bridge on Indore bypass road, an official of Lasudia police station said.

"All three of them died on the spot following the collision," he said.

The deceased are identified as veterinarian Ritesh Yadav (35), Rohit Yadav (32) and Raja Yadav (32), the official said, adding that the incident is being probed.