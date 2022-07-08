MP: Three killed as dumper hits their motorcycle
Damoh (MP): Three men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper truck near a village in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.
The accident took place near Paji village around 10 pm on Thursday, he said.
"Three persons died on the spot after their motorbike collided with the dumper under Tendukheda police limits," the official said.
The deceased were identified as Rohit Namdeo (22), Sunil Sen (35) and Rambharose Patkar (35), additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.
Police have registered a case against the truck driver and impounded his vehicle, he said, adding that the accused fled from the spot after the accident and a search has been launched to nab him.
