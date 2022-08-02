MP: Three killed after motorcycle hits road divider in Tikamgarh
Tikamgarh (MP): Three men were killed after the motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident occurred near Surajpur village, about 80 km from the district headquarters, around 8 am, said Mukesh Shakya, the in-charge of Palera police station.
The speeding motorcycle hit the divider, killing all three riders on the spot, he said.
The victims were in their 40s, and two of them hailed from Mauranipur in Uttar Pradesh, while one was from Palera, he said.
A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the official added.
