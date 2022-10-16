MP: Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students

bhopal: Launching the indoctrination of the Hindi version of MBBS -the first time in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal that students across the nation will soon study medical and technical courses in eight regional languages.



"Today is a very important day in the education field for India. whenever history will be written, the day will be written in golden letters," Shah said.

"It is a time of renaissance and reconstruction, through the new Education Policy, Modi Ji had given more emphasis on the mother language of students in primary, technical and medical education, this is a great decision," Union Minster Shah also said.

MP has become the first state in the country where MBBS students can opt for studying in Hindi. Union Co-operative Minister Shah also unveiled the Hindi version of the first-year books of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. On the occasion, MP Home Minister Dr Narttam Mishra, other Ministers Bhupendra Singh Vishwas Sarang and BJP state chief V D Sharma were present as special guests.

Addressing the medical students on the Dussehra Maidan in the state capital, Shah who also holds the charge of the Department of Official Language announced the translation of engineering studies into eight regional languages had been started, and the students of the entire country would soon start studying in their mother language.

Presiding over the event, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was the duty of those who came to power after independence to promote Hindi but they didn't do so, I am thankful to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done it. Chouhan also announced that a separate merit list would be made for Hindi medium students and imparting education in Hindi would soon be started in six each engineering and polytechnic colleges of the state.

During his visit to the state Shah also laid the foundation for the expansion of the Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia air terminal in Gwalior costing Rs 446 crore. He also addressed a mega public meeting in the city, and laid the foundation stone and launched the works under Jal Jeevan Mission, and handed over the keys to households to the beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojna, in the event.

On this occasion, CM Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the rally. Shah also

visited Scindia's residence Jai Vilas palace in Gwalior and enjoyed lunch there.