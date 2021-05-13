MP reports 50 black fungus cases, disease kills two people in Indore

Bhopal: After several states reported Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in the recent past, at least 50 cases of the disease were reported in Madhya Pradesh in Covid-19 patients.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has on Wednesday informed here after chairing a high-level meeting on this fresh challenges faced by the Coronavirus patients in the state.

Two people have died at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) due to 'Black Fungus' infection. A total of 13 patients were admitted in the MYH out of which two patients were died and the rest are under treatment in the hospitals of Jabalpur and Bhopal cities.

"The state government will roll out detailed protocols for black fungus and treatment will be done accordingly. Free treatment will be provided to economically weak patients", said Chouhan.

The CM said that according to health experts, the symptoms of Mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision, If people felt such symptoms, must come forward for treatment immediately.

"Mucormycosis was less common earlier, but its cases are occurring due to steroid given frequently to Covid- 19 patients which increases the sugar level. The cases are reporting mostly in patients with high diabetes, low immunity and kidney failure. It could be cured completely by antifungal medicines if detected at the primary stage", ENT specialist Dr Rahul Agrawal told Millennium Post.

Speaking to the reporters on Black Fungal disease, state Medical Education Minister Vishwash Kailash Sarang said, "We are on high alert. In the first phase, we are going to establish soon special treatment units in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur. These special wards for the treatment of Mucormycosis infection will have a capacity of ten beds", Sarang also said.

The shortage of medicines that cure the disease is created in the state. The injection that is administered in the treatment of this disease and a patient is given about 50 injections which are very expensive.