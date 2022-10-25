MP: Officials manipulate data, shows 3 to 4 folds more figures of Ayushman cards compared to PMJAY portal

Bhopal: In the ongoing 45-day-long saturation coverage of the beneficiary schemes campaign -an ambitious step of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, many district collectors have been showing 3 to 4 folds more figures of Ayushman cards, compared to the official portal of the PMJAY.



Chouhan launched the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan (MJSA) to deliver 38 identified beneficiary schemes of central and state governments by organising camps at every panchayat of the state, on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign will continue till October 31.

According to sources, the figures shared under the MJSA, as many as 38,09,527 beneficiaries of the state got Ayushmand cards between September 17 to October 25. On the contrary, the BIS (beneficiaries identification system) -an official portal of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), automatically counts the number as soon as a beneficiary is registered under the scheme, shows that 27,18,633 people got benefited between August 15 and October 20.

MP is a state in the country that has recently made the record of creating 3 crores Ayushman Cards but some district collectors have been registering a manipulated figure of creating the cards since the MJSA started while fewer data have been seen in the respective districts on the BIS portal.

If we go by the figures of those districts that have found the leading positions in creating Ayushman cards under the MJSA while their data of the scheme shows many folds lesser on the authentic, BIS portal.

According to sources, districts like Guna, Dhar, Vidisha, Raisen and Narmadapuram have registered 183394, 212509, 145220, 138360 and 109165 figures of Ayushman cards under the MJSA while 28717, 75322, 58085, 40946 and 35134 numbers show on the BIS portal respectively. Noteworthy, the figures shown on the BIS portal are from August 15 to October 20.

The same manipulation is seen in the figures of the scheme in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Morena, Sagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, Datia, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Khargone, Shahdol, Ujjain, etc. However, the figures of Ayushman cards Gwalior, Chhindwada, Satna, Rewa, Barwani, Ratlam, etc.

"The campaign is more ambitious to the CM, the contradictory figures are being shown by the collectors to grab his attention, which seems to be an eyewash, as he has announced to felicitate better performers," an official, who has engaged in the MJSA told Millennium Post on the condition of anonymity.

These figures thus, raise doubt not only on the authenticity of the figures but also on the agencies and bodies working to realise the vision of CM Chouhan, who has been working hard to make sure that every beneficiary gets the benefit of these schemes.