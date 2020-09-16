MP: MLA dies after contracting Covid-19

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Govardhan Dangi who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital on Tuesday morning, he was 55. Dangi is the first lawmaker in the state who lost his life due to complications after infecting COVID-19 pandemic.



He was elected first time as an MLA from Biaora constituency of Rajgarh district in 2018 Assembly polls. He took his last breath in the morning around 5 o'clock after getting defeated of deadly virus in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

MP Congress Committee (MPCC) confirmed about the death of the viral infection of the legislator, Dangi in its tweet.

On the sad demise of Dangi, former CM and MPCC president, Kamal Nath said that Dangi was an easy going and a very hard working leader, he had a combative personality, and always struggled for the development of his area and the interests of the people.

Dangi was very close to Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who had brought him in the politics.

"I have suffered a personal loss due to the sad demise of my family member, Govardhan Dogi Ji. He was a person of impartial religious faith. I was never thought that he will leave us so early. Condolences to his family members and may God rest his soul," Singh tweeted.

Dangi was admitted to Chirayu hospital of the Bhopal after he had tested positive for Coronavirus. After being developed a complications in his organs he had been referred to Delhi, Gurgaon hospital. Dangi's wife and daughter were first found positive of COVID-19 in August month. After which, he had been tested positive for deadly virus infection few days ago but had been found negative in the latest test conducted on September 8. His death is considered as a post COVID-19 complications.