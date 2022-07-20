MP mayoral polls in 5 cities: BJP, Cong ahead in 2 seats each, Independent in 1 seat
Bhopal: The BJP and Congress were ahead in two mayoral seats each and an independent candidate in one seat, in the latest counting trends on Wednesday for polls in five Madhya Pradesh municipal corporations.
Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections held in the state on July 13 was underway from 9 am on Wednesday.
Under the second-phase, polling was held in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads.
The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.
As per the latest trends, Congress's Rewa mayoral candidate Ajay Mishra Baba was leading by a margin of 7,867 votes over BJP's Praboh Vyas after the fifth round of counting.
In Dewas, BJP's Geeta Agrawal was ahead of Congress nominee Vinodini Vyas by 35,003 votes after the fourth round, a poll official said.
Likewise, in Ratlam, BJP's Prahlad Patel was leading by 5,894 votes against Congress's Mayank Jat after the fifth round.
In Katni, Independent candidate Preeti Suri was leading by a margin of 2,642 votes against BJP's Jyoti Dixit after the third round, the official said.
In Morena, Congress's Sharda Solanki was ahead of BJP's Mukesh Meena Jatav by a margin of 3,475 votes after the second round of counting. Further updates from Morena were awaited.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT