MP man held for creating woman's fake Facebook a/c, harassing her
Jabalpur (MP): A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a fake Facebook account of a woman and posting vulgar comments and morphed photographs to prevent her from getting married to someone else, police in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh said.
State Cyber Police (Jabalpur) SP Ankit Shukla said Prashant Rajak was arrested on Saturday.
"He wanted to prevent a 26-year-old woman he knew from getting married to another person. He made a fake Facebook account, posted vulgar comments and also morphed photographs.
Rajak did this after she turned down his marriage proposal," Shukla said.
Rajak was arrested after the woman filed a complaint, he added.
