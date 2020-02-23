MP: Liquor bottles to have barcodes to track transportation
Bhopal: As part of the new liquor policy for fiscal 2020-21 announced by the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday, barcodes will be introduced on alcohol bottles to track its supply from factory to outlet, a state minister said.
The other highlight of the policy was the decision to open 15 grape wine outlets in tourist places.
"We are going to introduce barcodes on liquor bottles as announced in the new excise policy for FY 2020-21. This would help the Excise department track liquor supply from the factory to warehouses or depots and further to contractors as we will have records of each bottle," Minister for Excise Brijendra Singh Rathore told PTI on Sunday.
He said contractors will be given online transit permits in order to track the consignment.
Rathore denied news reports that the new excise policy would allow doorstep delivery of alcohol through online platforms.
"The online system is only for mutual transactions between liquor contractors and the excise department. It doesn't mean liquor would be sold online or delivered at the doorsteps of people. The online system will help the department check illegal transportation of liquor," he said. In order to increase the income of grape farmers and to promote its cultivation, 15 new outlets will be opened at tourist places, an MP government press release said.
