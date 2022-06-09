MP: Five dead after inhaling toxic gas

Balaghat (MP): Five persons, including three brothers, died and another one complained of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday after allegedly inhaling suspected poisonous gas inside a well while cleaning it at a village in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kudan village around 3 pm, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Dawar said.

The district collector announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each as immediate assistance.