MP: COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Sagar
Sagar (MP): A 24-year-old COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Tuesday.
The woman was admitted to the Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) and Hospital after she tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday, Dr Umesh Patel from the hospital said.
A team of doctors had performed a c-section on the patient and delivered a baby girl at around 11 pm on Monday, he said, adding that the procedure was carried out in keeping with the ICMR guidelines.
"Since the woman was already infected, the child will also be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours," he said.
The patient was earlier quarantined after two of her family members tested positive for COVID-19, but her reports came out positive on Monday, he added.
As of Monday evening, Sagar district had recorded 180 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths and 86 recoveries, a health official said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi LG allows release of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu...2 Jun 2020 11:15 AM GMT
MP: COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Sagar2 Jun 2020 11:05 AM GMT
Manoj Tiwari Replaced By Adesh Kumar Gupta As Delhi BJP...2 Jun 2020 10:25 AM GMT
Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert in view of cyclone2 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Delhi Corona' App For Info On...2 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT