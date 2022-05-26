MP: Couple, two minor daughters among five dead as SUV runs over them
Gwalior: In a hit-and-run case, a couple and their two minor daughters were among five persons who died after being run over by an SUV in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident took place when the deceased were waiting for a bus on a road near Baragaon Khurai area, around 22 kms from the district headquarters, after attending a marriage function, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandoutia told PTI.
"A sports utility vehicle (SUV) being driven at a high speed crushed to death five persons. After the incident, the driver sped away the vehicle and escaped from the spot," he said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab him.
The deceased were identified as Pappu Jatav (50), his wife Raja Beti (35) and their daughters - Reshma (10) and Poonam (5). The fifth deceased, who is a close relative of the Jatavs, is being identified, the ASP said.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.
"The family hailed from Dongar Kirar village in Morena district of the state and had come to Gwalior to attend a wedding. They were waiting to catch a bus to return home when the accident occurred," Dandoutia said.
A case was later registered against the unidentified driver, he added.
