MP CM on pilgrimage to the largest meditation centre in the world

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan along his wife Sadhna Singh Chauhan visited Kanha Shanti Vanam as a special spiritual pilgrimage and met with Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' – Guide of Heartfulness. They were accompanied several of their official team members.



During their visit Chauhan also discussed with Pujya Daaji the developmental projects in Madhya Pradesh in association with Heartfulness. Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched a booked titled Nasha Mukti by Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The book outlines Heartfulness techniques that have helped millions of people and has been translated into Hindi as well. The book will be launched in Madhya Pradesh soon.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan also launched a Nasha Mukti app that provides tips for deaddiction and connection with a toll-free number, but most importantly the ability to connect with doctors and therapists for treatment of severe cases of addiction.