MP clears Bill that seeks to recover property damages from protesters

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that provides for recovery of losses from the people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests.

The Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Bill, 2021 without any debate and amid a walkout staged by the members of the opposition Congress, who complained that their leader Kamal Nath did not get a chance to speak on the resolution related to the OBC reservation that was passed in the House earlier.

If the Governor gives assent to the bill, Madhya Pradesh will become the third BJP-ruled state in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to have this kind of law.

MP Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra presented the bill in the Assembly, but due to the ruckus by the opposition members, it was cleared by a voice vote without any debate. Talking to reporters outside the House after the proceedings, Mishra said, "The bill has been passed." Apart from that Rs 1971.94 crore supplementary budget for 2021-22 was also passed, he said.

As per the bill, during a trial, once the prosecution succeeds in proving that a public property was damaged in direct actions called by an organisation in which the accused also participated, the court can draw a presumption that the accused is guilty of destroying public property too.

The onus of proving innocence will be on him or her from this stage of trial onwards. It will be open for the accused to rebut such presumption. Abetment of offence shall carry the same penalty as the main offence, the bill said.

On December 16, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had cleared the bill. The bill focuses on those indulging in communal riots, hartals (general strikes), protests and those who take out rallies during which property is damaged, and such accused will be tried before criminal tribunals, Mishra had said earlier.