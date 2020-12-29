MP Cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

Bhopal: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday gave its nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, and sent it to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had also taken the ordinance route to notify a similar law. The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, which also has a provision to impose fine of Rs 1 lakh for "conversion through marriage or by any other forceful means", was approved by the cabinet on Saturday.

The nod to the ordinance was given in a special meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held earlier in the day.

The state government took the ordinance route as the bill couldn't be tabled in the winter session of the state Assembly, which has been deferred due to the COVID-19 situation, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He said this ordinance has been sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for approval. "Several ordinances including the Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said. Mishra said the proposed law "will deal with those who marry our daughters by converting them by luring, influencing, threatening, or coercing. (I hope) the governor will soon give assent to

the ordinance".