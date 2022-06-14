MP: BSP MLA, SP legislator & 1 independent join BJP

Bhopal: Ahead of the Presidential election next month, the BJP has strengthened its numbers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as two MLAs from other parties and an independent legislator joined the ruling party on Tuesday.



MP BJP president V D Sharma told reporters that Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (MLA from Bhind), Samajwadi Party's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (representing Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

With the induction of these three MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly has gone up to 130, while the opposition Congress has 96 MLAs, BSP-one, and there are also three independents.

Now, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has no legislator in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP's total vote value in the Presidential polls, to be held on July 18, will increase with the induction of the three MLAs, party sources said.

It will also strengthen the party's prospects in the ongoing panchayat and upcoming local body elections in the state, they said.

After the induction of the three MLAs, Sharma said the three legislators decided to join the BJP after being impressed with the leadership of CM Chouhan in the state and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda at the national level.

These three MLAs are very popular and work with dedication in their respective constituencies, Sharma said.

On the occasion, Chouhan said after the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP bagged 109 seats, but it was short of a majority (of 116). The Congress also did not have the 'magic number'.

These friends approached the BJP that time also but, I had said that as we did not have the required numbers, we should not form the government. They (those who had offered support) were disappointed too," Chouhan revealed.

A regime (led by the Congress) came to power, but it lasted for just 15 months.