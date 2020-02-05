MP: BJP leader slams CAA, says it will affect SC, STs along with Muslims
Bhopal: Days after a BJP leader opposed the new citizenship law in Madhya Pradesh, another leader from the party ranks has slammed the CAA, arguing that not only Muslims but even scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs will be affected by it. In a Facebook post, BJP leader Ajit Borasi said, "NRC and CAA won't affect only Muslims, but also SCs, STs, and OBCs. Read it once and you will understand. I don't have a herd mentality. I won't endorse what's wrong."
However, a few weeks ago he had backed the CAA, saying as far as he understood, it was not against any "Hindustani".
Borasi was not available for comment when approached.
Borasi had contested the last assembly elections from Alot in Ujjain district. His father Premchand Guddu was a Congress Lok Sabha member from Ujjain. The former parliamentarian and his son joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2018.
