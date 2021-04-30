MP bans bus service between UP and state till May 7

Bhopal: In wake of a huge surge in Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, the government has banned the movement of passenger buses between Uttar Pradesh and MP till May 7 from April 29.



Additional Transport Commissioner Enforcement (ATCE), Arvind Saxena issued orders in this regard on Thursday.

"Taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state, the department has taken this decision to impose the ban in the movement of passenger buses between the two states," the ATCE, Saxena told Millennium Post.

The state sees a rapid surge in Coronavirus cases. It reported 12,758 fresh Covid-19 cases, 105 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections tally to 5,38,165 and 5,424, the total deaths were reported in the state.

The state government has already taken decision to ban the movement of passenger buses between MP and two states, Maharastra and Chhattisgarh from March 20 this year. The ban was imposed in view of the swift uptick in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states.

In the order, the department has instructed its divisional deputy transport commissioners and the district transport officers to ensure the restriction in the movement of the passenger buses on the state borders till May 7.