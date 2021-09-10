MP: 6 dead, 2 injured as truck hits car in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (MP): Six persons, including a woman and two teenagers, were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Friday.

The victims, all residents of Nagpur in Maharashtra, were heading to Umrat village in Chhindwara district when their car was hit by the truck on a ring road from the rear on late Thursday night, City Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudesh Singh told PTI.

Four car occupants, two of them aged 14 and 15, died on the spot, he said.

A woman passenger (38) succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to a hospital in Chhindwara city, Singh said.

The car driver, 45, was critically injured and died while being taken to a hospital in Nagpur, the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Singh said the impact of the crash was so powerful that the car with eight occupants rolled and fell into a nullah along the ring road, some 10km from Chhindwara city. The DSP said a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident.

The heavy vehicle has been impounded and efforts were on to arrest the accused driver, he added.