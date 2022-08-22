MP: 4 school children killed, 11 others injured as jeep collides with truck in Ujjain
Ujjain: Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.
The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.
The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Andhra CM meets Modi, seeks approval of revised cost estimate of...22 Aug 2022 9:11 AM GMT
Fast bowler Hasnain replaces injured Afridi for Asia Cup22 Aug 2022 9:02 AM GMT
SC stays operation of HC order on lodging FIR against BJP leader...22 Aug 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan moves court for pre-arrest bail in terrorism...22 Aug 2022 8:15 AM GMT
MP: Case against 3 journalists over news report about man taken to...22 Aug 2022 8:13 AM GMT