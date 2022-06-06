MP: 4 killed in road accident

INDORE: A woman, her two minor children and her brother were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a mini-truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday. The motorcycle caught fire after the accident which took place on Sunday evening on Indore-Khandwa road, Simrol police station in-charge R N S Bhadoria said.



The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. Efforts were on to nab him, the police said.