MP: 3 security guards murdered in different incidents in 72 hours

Sagar/Bhopal: Three security guards were murdered in different incidents here in the last 72 hours, creating a panic in the Madhya Pradesh city, and police suspect two of them might have been killed by the same person.



The pattern of killings led to the suspicion of involvement of a serial killer, but Sagar police officials on Thursday said it was a matter of investigation and too early to jump to any conclusion.

Police have also released a sketch of the suspected killer.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the entire police force has been put on "high alert" and watchmen on night duty have also been alerted.

The minister further said they will very soon come to a conclusion in these incidents.

Security guard Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and deployed at a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28-29 under Cantt police station limits. His head was smashed with a hammer, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

Another security guard, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was smashed with a stone, the official said.