MP: 22 prisoners injured as wall of jail collapses due to heavy rain

Bhopal: Twenty-two prisoners were injured after a dilapidated wall of a jail collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday morning in Bhind district headquarter of Madhya Pradesh, out of them the condition of an inmate is critical.



The incident took place after a wall of barrack number-6 of the jail caved in at 5.10 am on Saturday. The remaining 233 inmates have been shifted into Central jail Gwalior.

"The seriously injured prisoner has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment. The rest of the injured inmates are undergoing treatment at the district hospital Bhind," Inspector General of Police Chambal range Gwalior," Sachin Atulkar told Millennium Post.

"Altogether 255 inmates were inside the jail at the time of the incident out of them, 65 prisoners were living in barrack no 6, whereof the wall collapsed due to heavy rain reported for the last three days but at the time of the incident, 22 inmates were present in the barrack," Atulkar also said.

Sources said that the jail administration had written to the Public Work Department for renovation work of barrack number-2, 6, and 7 of the jail, as the seepage of rainwater was seen in these barracks.

"All remaining prisoners have been shifted into the Central jail Gwalior and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," Manoj Singh, the Superintendent of Police Bhind told Millennium Post. He said that the jail building was quite old around 150 years and the wall may have collapsed as a result of incessant rains over the last three days.